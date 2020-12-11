Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares stood at 6,751,234 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.17, to imply a decline of -5.36% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The RIDE share’s 52-week high remains $31.8, putting it -75.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $3Billion, with an average of 6.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RIDE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

After registering a -5.36% downside on the day, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.27 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 25.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.97%, and 8.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.61%. Short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw shorts transact 6.57 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying an increase of 76.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIDE is trading 175.18% off suggested target high and -22.95% from its likely low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

