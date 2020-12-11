Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares stood at 22,015,367 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LPCN share’s 52-week high remains $2.39, putting it -75.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.301. The company has a valuation of $89.33 Million, with an average of 3.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPCN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside on the day, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.73 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 21.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.47%, and -2.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 253.34%. Short interest in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw shorts transact 3.91 Million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 120.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPCN is trading 120.59% off suggested target high and 120.59% from its likely low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lipocine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares are +54.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before jumping 71.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -172.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Lipocine Inc. insiders hold 3.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.03% of the shares at 11.4% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 4.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.61 Million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,379,204 shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 448.81 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $632.82 Thousand.

