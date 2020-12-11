Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s traded shares stood at 1,726,843 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.25, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The LCA share’s 52-week high remains $25.45, putting it -9.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $919.1 Million, with an average of 4.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LCA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside on the day, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.45 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 8.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.36%, and 73.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 135.32%. Short interest in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw shorts transact 1.94 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. insiders hold 12.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.18% of the shares at 48.47% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.71 Million shares (or 5.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd with 939.96 Thousand shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.51 Million.

We also have Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd holds roughly 309,644 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 170.6 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $2.45 Million.

