JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares stood at 3,036,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.5, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The JKS share’s 52-week high remains $90.2, putting it -56.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.42. The company has a valuation of $2.6 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give JKS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside on the day, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.22 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 11.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.32%, and -6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 155.67%. Short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw shorts transact 7.41 Million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.74, implying a decline of -13.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.13 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JKS is trading 30.43% off suggested target high and -75.43% from its likely low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are +222.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.38% against -1.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -67.9% this quarter before falling -43.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 21.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.41 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.37 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.3% before jumping 7.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 101.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.01% annually.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. insiders hold 5.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.43% of the shares at 71.27% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.16 Million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $85.77 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 1,750,548 shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 525.13 Thousand, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about $10.06 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored