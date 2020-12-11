Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares stood at 2,568,917 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.71, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The INFY share’s 52-week high remains $16.62, putting it -5.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.76. The company has a valuation of $67.82 Billion, with an average of 9.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Infosys Limited (INFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 47 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give INFY a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 32 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside on the day, Infosys Limited (INFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.09 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and 4.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.18%. Short interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw shorts transact 35.3 Million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.69, implying an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $25.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFY is trading 59.58% off suggested target high and -10.88% from its likely low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.37 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.24 Billion and $3.2 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.9% before jumping 5.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 145% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

INFY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infosys Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.57%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.99% of the shares at 17.99% float percentage. In total, 562 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 52.09 Million shares (or 14.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $719.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 44.66 Million shares, or about 12.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $616.74 Million.

We also have MFS International Growth Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infosys Limited (INFY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, MFS International Growth Fund holds roughly 10,239,359 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.33 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $128.83 Million.

