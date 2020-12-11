GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 10,414,178 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.21, to imply a decline of -26.53% or -$1.52 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $7.5, putting it -78.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $16.04 Million, with an average of 4.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOVX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a -26.53% downside on the day, GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.50- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 43.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.54%, and 45.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.92%. Short interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw shorts transact 28.89 Million shares and set a 21.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 90.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOVX is trading 90.02% off suggested target high and 90.02% from its likely low.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs, Inc. insiders hold 14.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.46% of the shares at 26.14% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 240.65 Thousand shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $767.69 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 80Thousand shares, or about 2.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $255.2 Thousand.

