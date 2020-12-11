General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares stood at 34,807,120 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.27, to imply a decline of -0.49% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The GE share’s 52-week high remains $13.26, putting it -17.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.48. The company has a valuation of $98.11 Billion, with an average of 100.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 113.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for General Electric Company (GE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside on the day, General Electric Company (GE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.49 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.58%, and 26.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.99%. Short interest in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) saw shorts transact 75.75 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.26, implying a decline of -0.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GE is trading 86.34% off suggested target high and -37.89% from its likely low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Electric Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Electric Company (GE) shares are +56.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -93.85% against -20.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -57.1% this quarter before falling -20% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $22.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.38 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.24 Billion and $20.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15.9% before falling -10.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 99.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.79% annually.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company has its next earnings report out on January 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Electric Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.87%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Company insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.18% of the shares at 62.33% float percentage. In total, 2117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 733.88 Million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 646.04 Million shares, or about 7.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.02 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Electric Company (GE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 243,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 234.9 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $1.46 Billion.

