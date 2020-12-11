GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s traded shares stood at 7,370,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.12, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The GME share’s 52-week high remains $19.42, putting it -37.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $984.83 Million, with an average of 14.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GameStop Corp. (GME), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.81.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside on the day, GameStop Corp. (GME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.50 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 19.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.41%, and 27.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.24%. Short interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw shorts transact 67.98 Million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.73, implying a decline of -31.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.6 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME is trading 27.48% off suggested target high and -88.67% from its likely low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GameStop Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are +199.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1063.64% against 29.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.5% this quarter before jumping 68.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.19 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before jumping 12.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders hold 23.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 122.29% of the shares at 160.37% float percentage. In total, 290 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.53 Million shares (or 14.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.6 Million shares, or about 13.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.73 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GameStop Corp. (GME) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 6,978,267 shares. This is just over 10.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.33 Million, or 5.11% of the shares, all valued at about $34.88 Million.

