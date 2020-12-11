G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s traded shares stood at 1,430,941 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.29, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The GTHX share’s 52-week high remains $31.38, putting it -62.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.8. The company has a valuation of $733.91 Million, with an average of 2.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GTHX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.87.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside on the day, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.06 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and 49.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.01%. Short interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw shorts transact 7.58 Million shares and set a 6.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 159.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTHX is trading 325.09% off suggested target high and 8.86% from its likely low.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -65.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -27.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 10.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.12% of the shares at 102.08% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.29 Million shares (or 11.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.99 Million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $34.5 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,756,205 shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $11.25 Million.

