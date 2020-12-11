fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 4,630,134 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.9, to imply a decline of -2.99% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $32.73, putting it -13.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $1.95 Billion, with an average of 6.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUBO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.88.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside on the day, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.73 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 11.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.43%, and 84.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 224.54%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 13.01 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.08, implying a decline of -2.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $36.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUBO is trading 26.3% off suggested target high and -30.8% from its likely low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

We also have RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Needham Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds roughly 66,723 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $900.09 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $45Thousand.

