Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 1,045,540 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.79, to imply a decline of -0.83% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $13.33, putting it -96.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.28. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 2.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Frontline Ltd. (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside on the day, Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.98- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and 4.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.2%. Short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 10.08 Million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.62, implying an increase of 12.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRO is trading 165.1% off suggested target high and -41.09% from its likely low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are -13.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.1% against -0.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 633.3% this quarter before falling -63% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 75.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $184.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $161.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.16 Million and $224.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 95.9% before falling -28% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 192.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

FRO Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 2, with the share yield ticking at 29.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders hold 49.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.85% of the shares at 53.43% float percentage. In total, 218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.86 Million shares (or 2.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.64 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $23.66 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2,504,074 shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 Million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $11.12 Million.

