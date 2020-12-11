Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s traded shares stood at 10,228,613 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.21, to imply an increase of 12.62% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The FIII share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -11.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.67. The company has a valuation of $402.06 Million, with an average of 754.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 372.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Forum Merger III Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.24% of the shares at 21.24% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.1 Million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.93 Million.

