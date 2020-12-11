Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,544,565 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 3.4% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -28.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.461. The company has a valuation of $87.57 Million, with an average of 4.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FRSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a 3.4% upside on the day, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.83 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 16.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.76%, and 70.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.17%. Short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 64.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSX is trading 64.47% off suggested target high and 64.47% from its likely low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.55% of the shares at 1.55% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Psagot Investment House Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 328.67 Thousand shares (or 0.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $301.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD with 328.09 Thousand shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $301.08 Thousand.

