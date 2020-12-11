Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s traded shares stood at 5,291,559 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.46, to imply an increase of 5.77% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The TRIL share’s 52-week high remains $20.96, putting it -68.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 4.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRIL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 76.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIL is trading 124.72% off suggested target high and 12.36% from its likely low.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.43% of the shares at 68.44% float percentage. In total, 132 institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 7.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.16 Million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.57 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3,197,008 shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 642.7 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $4.29 Million.

