Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NVAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.28.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $186.2, implying an increase of 61.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $223 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVAX is trading 93.76% off suggested target high and -34.83% from its likely low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novavax, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are +152.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2% against 14.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -13.3% this quarter before jumping 624.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2968.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $376.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $763.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.82 Million and $3.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4173.4% before jumping 22521% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 44.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax, Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.61% of the shares at 50.83% float percentage. In total, 397 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $588.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.3 Million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $465.55 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,719,683 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $154.97 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored