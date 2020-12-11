Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares stood at 1,342,867 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.02, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The MOGO share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -19.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.555. The company has a valuation of $92.5 Million, with an average of 2.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mogo Inc. (MOGO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.62- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 16.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.36%, and 41.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.67%. Short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw shorts transact 129.99 Million shares and set a 62.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.35, implying an increase of 10.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.05 and $3.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGO is trading 26.49% off suggested target high and 0.99% from its likely low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Mogo Inc. insiders hold 30.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.18% of the shares at 10.34% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 4.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 279.92 Thousand shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $403.08 Thousand.

