Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares stood at 1,231,158 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $403, to imply a decline of -1.72% or -$7.04 in intraday trading. The AVGO share’s 52-week high remains $426.7, putting it -5.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $155.67. The company has a valuation of $162.72 Billion, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVGO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.37.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside on the day, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $426.7 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 5.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and 7.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.33%. Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw shorts transact 3.56 Million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $448.41, implying an increase of 11.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $392 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGO is trading 24.07% off suggested target high and -2.73% from its likely low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadcom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are +36.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.58% against 1.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.3% this quarter before jumping 17.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $6.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.86 Billion and $5.69 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.3% before jumping 10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -44.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.9% annually.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 10 and March 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadcom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 13, with the share yield ticking at 3.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.44%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders hold 2.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.63% of the shares at 85.79% float percentage. In total, 1940 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 39.28 Million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 34.41 Million shares, or about 8.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.54 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 16,125,266 shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.87 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.38 Million, or 3.56% of the shares, all valued at about $5.24 Billion.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored