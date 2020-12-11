Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares stood at 1,311,240 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply a decline of -2.26% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The EARS share’s 52-week high remains $6.6, putting it -153.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $24.48 Million, with an average of 44.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EARS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

After registering a -2.26% downside on the day, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.54- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 26.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.75%, and 217% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.49%. Short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw shorts transact 123.78 Million shares and set a 18.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 450% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EARS is trading 450% off suggested target high and 450% from its likely low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders hold 6.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.42% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.85 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.27 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 12.51 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.11 Thousand.

