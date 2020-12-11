180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 1,304,327 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 13.97% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $10.9, putting it -317.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $47.06 Million, with an average of 352.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATNF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a 13.97% upside on the day, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.77- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 5.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.82%, and -9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.59%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 27.81 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -130.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

