Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 1,682,238 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.85, to imply an increase of 11.84% or $10.25 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $97.25, putting it -0.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.75. The company has a valuation of $8.45 Billion, with an average of 2.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FATE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a 11.84% upside on the day, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $97.27 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.29%, and 84.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 394.89%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 14.4 Million shares and set a 13.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.33, implying a decline of -23.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FATE is trading 2.22% off suggested target high and -69.02% from its likely low.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares are +214.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.56% against 14.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.4% this quarter before jumping 4.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 91.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.8 Million and $2.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.8% before jumping 100% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -21.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.24% of the shares at 103.08% float percentage. In total, 302 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.63 Million shares (or 14.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $504.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.97 Million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $278.65 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,078,838 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $77.8 Million.

