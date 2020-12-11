Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares stood at 1,079,990 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 5% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The FAMI share’s 52-week high remains $1.67, putting it -59.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $21.54 Million, with an average of 1.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 964.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FAMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

After registering a 5% upside on the day, Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.1 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.94%, and 25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40%. Short interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw shorts transact 65.99 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -109.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi, Inc. insiders hold 54.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.37% of the shares at 5.18% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 372.3 Thousand shares (or 2.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $326.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 110.28 Thousand shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $96.73 Thousand.

