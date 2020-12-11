Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s traded shares stood at 1,512,109 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply an increase of 3.98% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The EVRI share’s 52-week high remains $14.88, putting it -11.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 2.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVRI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

After registering a 3.98% upside on the day, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.34 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.22%, and 30.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.89%. Short interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw shorts transact 5.63 Million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 14.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVRI is trading 57.78% off suggested target high and -2.33% from its likely low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Everi Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are +114.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -435.71% against -1.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 118.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -28.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $115.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $145.18 Million and $113.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.4% before jumping 3.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 36.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Everi Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.71% of the shares at 88.93% float percentage. In total, 214 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.47 Million shares (or 7.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 5.97 Million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $49.29 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,791,306 shares. This is just over 5.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.98 Million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about $32.81 Million.

