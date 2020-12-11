Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s traded shares stood at 3,619,939 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply an increase of 9.05% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ETTX share’s 52-week high remains $5.64, putting it -179.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $71.31 Million, with an average of 893.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 600.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ETTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

After registering a 9.05% upside on the day, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.289 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 10.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.72%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.55%. Short interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw shorts transact 81.74 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.5, implying an increase of 221.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETTX is trading 345.54% off suggested target high and 147.52% from its likely low.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) shares are -34.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.23% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.2% this quarter before jumping 67% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -95.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -3.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 58.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.88% of the shares at 75.05% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.51 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novo Holdings A/S with 1.15 Million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.35 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 590,602 shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 288.94 Thousand, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $589.44 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored