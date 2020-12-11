Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 1,639,755 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $138.65, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $7.44 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $148.94, putting it -7.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.49. The company has a valuation of $17.44 Billion, with an average of 2.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside on the day, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $144.6 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.79%, and 15.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 433.18%. Short interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 9.76 Million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.06, implying a decline of -13.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $93 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENPH is trading 8.19% off suggested target high and -32.92% from its likely low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are +169.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.68% against -1.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.1% this quarter before falling -7.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $255.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $261.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.03 Million and $205.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.5% before jumping 27.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.61% annually.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy, Inc. insiders hold 8.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.28% of the shares at 84.82% float percentage. In total, 557 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.03 Million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.71 Million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $884.88 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3,279,770 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $321.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.18 Million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $262.71 Million.

