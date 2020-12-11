Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s traded shares stood at 2,424,093 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decline of -0.84% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DARE share’s 52-week high remains $2.22, putting it -88.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $44.83 Million, with an average of 1.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DARE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside on the day, Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.5 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 21.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.27%, and 12.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.9%. Short interest in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) saw shorts transact 345.86 Million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.7, implying an increase of 383.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DARE is trading 662.71% off suggested target high and 154.24% from its likely low.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

Dare Bioscience, Inc. insiders hold 8.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.95% of the shares at 6.49% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 836.88 Thousand shares (or 2.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $835.8 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 703.6 Thousand shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $702.69 Thousand.

