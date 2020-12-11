Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 2,986,465 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decline of -1.12% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $9.78, putting it -640.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $110.93 Million, with an average of 7.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside on the day, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.47 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 10.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.75%, and 8.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.82%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 35.33 Million shares and set a 6.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.88, implying an increase of 42.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.22 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRBP is trading 127.27% off suggested target high and -7.58% from its likely low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) shares are -80.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.96% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 39% this quarter before jumping 65.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -86.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 Million and $1.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -42.1% before falling -37% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -61.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.25% of the shares at 75.55% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.62 Million shares (or 19.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.9 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.63 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 15,975,777 shares. This is just over 19.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 Million, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $6.57 Million.

