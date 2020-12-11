Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s traded shares stood at 1,459,708 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The COCP share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -88.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $110.39 Million, with an average of 7.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COCP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside on the day, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.75 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.83%, and 95.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 224.92%. Short interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw shorts transact 1.82 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 195.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COCP is trading 210.56% off suggested target high and 179.5% from its likely low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 29.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.65% of the shares at 33.32% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.82 Million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 2.86 Million shares, or about 9.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.66 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 689,163 shares. This is just over 2.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $640.65 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 489.42 Thousand, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about $454.97 Thousand.

