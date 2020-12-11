Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s traded shares stood at 1,780,158 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 5.65% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The APOP share’s 52-week high remains $6.89, putting it -162.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $3.14 Million, with an average of 331.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 262.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

After registering a 5.65% upside on the day, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.15- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 16.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.06%, and 43.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.03%. Short interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw shorts transact 99.52 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 14.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APOP is trading 14.5% off suggested target high and 14.5% from its likely low.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. insiders hold 8.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.15% of the shares at 29.53% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 222.09 Thousand shares (or 9.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $466.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 39.87 Thousand shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $83.73 Thousand.

