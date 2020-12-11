CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 3,692,025 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply a decline of -0.92% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -112.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $356.27 Million, with an average of 7.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside on the day, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.35- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 27.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.67%, and 42.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 366.09%. Short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw shorts transact 1.7 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 86.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT is trading 86.57% off suggested target high and 86.57% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -278.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders hold 68.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 1.7% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 161Thousand shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.22 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 99.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $200.18 Thousand.

