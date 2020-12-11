Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 6,677,797 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decline of -1% or $0 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -1429.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.112. The company has a valuation of $22.08 Million, with an average of 18.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a -1% downside on the day, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.21 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 19.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.98%, and 31.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.9%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 805.98 Million shares and set a 74.15 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.9% of the shares at 14.03% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.67 Million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $257.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 265.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $40.9 Thousand.

