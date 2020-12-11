United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s traded shares stood at 15,022,902 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.85, to imply an increase of 3.29% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The X share’s 52-week high remains $20, putting it -6.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $4.16 Billion, with an average of 18.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for United States Steel Corporation (X), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give X a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

After registering a 3.29% upside on the day, United States Steel Corporation (X) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.00 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.85%, and 81.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.21%. Short interest in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) saw shorts transact 36.54 Million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.49, implying a decline of -49.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, X is trading 0.8% off suggested target high and -84.08% from its likely low.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United States Steel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United States Steel Corporation (X) shares are +104.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5922.22% against -10.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.6% this quarter before jumping 82.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -24.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.6 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.82 Billion and $2.75 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.1% before falling -2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -158.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 28 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United States Steel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.14%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

United States Steel Corporation insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.76% of the shares at 57.42% float percentage. In total, 383 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 23.86 Million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.37 Million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $134.81 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United States Steel Corporation (X) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,933,035 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.73 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $55.4 Million.

