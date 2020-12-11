FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares stood at 30,454,049 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.25, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FCEL share’s 52-week high remains $11.31, putting it -37.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $2.64 Billion, with an average of 80.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FCEL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

After registering a 1.23% upside on the day, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.20- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 10.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.79%, and 239.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 228.69%. Short interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw shorts transact 34.66 Million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying a decline of -39.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCEL is trading 3.03% off suggested target high and -81.82% from its likely low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FuelCell Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares are +202.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.69% against -1.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $17.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending January 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.4% before jumping 60.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 80.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy, Inc. insiders hold 3.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.35% of the shares at 33.64% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19Million shares (or 6.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.06 Million shares, or about 4.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $30.09 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7,440,741 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.65 Million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $12.09 Million.

