DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s traded shares stood at 1,808,172 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 6.98% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.94, putting it -164.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $76.54 Million, with an average of 5.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DPW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

After registering a 6.98% upside on the day, DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.74- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.59%, and 143.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 247.9%. Short interest in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) saw shorts transact 3.74 Million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 94.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

DPW Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 7.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.24% of the shares at 7.84% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 298.25 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $599.47 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 57.36 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $115.3 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 53,961 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.46 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.82 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $35.81 Thousand.

