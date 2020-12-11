China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s traded shares stood at 5,306,075 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 1.02% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PLIN share’s 52-week high remains $4.74, putting it -432.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $26.31 Million, with an average of 722.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. –

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

After registering a 1.02% upside on the day, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.04 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 10.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.53%, and 11.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.26%. Short interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw shorts transact 133.71 Million shares and set a 55.71 days time to cover.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. insiders hold 46.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.71% of the shares at 1.33% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 73.85 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.96 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $50.03 Thousand.

