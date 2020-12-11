Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares stood at 1,336,229 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.77, to imply an increase of 1.03% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CDMO share’s 52-week high remains $11.65, putting it -8.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $610.94 Million, with an average of 792.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 357.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

After registering a 1.03% upside on the day, Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.65 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.62%, and 30.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.42%. Short interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.67, implying an increase of 8.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDMO is trading 11.42% off suggested target high and 2.14% from its likely low.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avid Bioservices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) shares are +87.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.59% against 14.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 81.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 43.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -54.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices, Inc. insiders hold 7.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.36% of the shares at 72.78% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.83 Million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Iszo Capital LP with 3.46 Million shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,652,248 shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about $8.89 Million.

