Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s traded shares stood at 1,509,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.33, to imply a decline of -3.65% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The AYRO share’s 52-week high remains $10.6, putting it -67.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $181.5 Million, with an average of 3.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ayro, Inc. (AYRO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AYRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

After registering a -3.65% downside on the day, Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.49- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 15.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and 125.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.86%. Short interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw shorts transact 3.04 Million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.13% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 77.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Ayro, Inc. insiders hold 9.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.64% of the shares at 1.82% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 98.52 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $291.63 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 62.91 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $186.23 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10,975 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.49 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $10.97 Thousand.

