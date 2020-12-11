aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares stood at 6,452,853 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply an increase of 33.72% or $1.45 in intraday trading. The LIFE share’s 52-week high remains $7.62, putting it -32.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $59.03 Million, with an average of 253.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

After registering a 33.72% upside on the day, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.32- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 7.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.79%, and 76.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.57%. Short interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw shorts transact 41.04 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.33, implying an increase of 131.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIFE is trading 160.87% off suggested target high and 108.7% from its likely low.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing aTyr Pharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) shares are +24.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.56% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.1% this quarter before falling -468% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1921.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 56.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

aTyr Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 5.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.56% of the shares at 68.14% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 15.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.4 Million shares, or about 13.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.53 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,615,000 shares. This is just over 15.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 407.05 Thousand, or 4% of the shares, all valued at about $1.29 Million.

