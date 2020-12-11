SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares stood at 12,427,400 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.46, to imply an increase of 15.98% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The SM share’s 52-week high remains $12.4, putting it -91.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $740.14 Million, with an average of 9.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SM Energy Company (SM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

After registering a 15.98% upside on the day, SM Energy Company (SM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.52- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.83%, and 184.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.53%. Short interest in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) saw shorts transact 12.23 Million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.48, implying a decline of -30.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SM is trading 8.36% off suggested target high and -65.17% from its likely low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $333.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $317.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $449Million and $355.73 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.8% before falling -10.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -137.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SM Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.88%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

SM Energy Company insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.71% of the shares at 74.06% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.2 Million shares (or 14.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. with 6.53 Million shares, or about 5.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $10.37 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SM Energy Company (SM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,519,286 shares. This is just over 5.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.51 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $4.04 Million.

