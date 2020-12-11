Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 6,160,512 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 3.15% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $8.96, putting it -1623.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $35.37 Million, with an average of 14.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a 3.15% upside on the day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.669 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 22.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.5%, and 11.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.07%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 3.78 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 1053.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP is trading 1053.85% off suggested target high and 1053.85% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -24.8% before jumping 15.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 90.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.51% of the shares at 9.46% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.35 Million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETRADE Capital Management LLC with 51.05 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $23.31 Thousand.

