MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 2,691,285 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.17, to imply a decline of -2.46% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $34.64, putting it -14.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.9. The company has a valuation of $14.84 Billion, with an average of 8.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MGM Resorts International (MGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -2.46% downside on the day, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.08 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.56%, and 26.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.11%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 32.11 Million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.13, implying a decline of -20.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGM is trading 6.07% off suggested target high and -50.28% from its likely low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are +61.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -158.51% against 2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -122.8% this quarter before falling -141.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -59.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.58 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.19 Billion and $2.25 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.5% before falling -13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 378.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.88% annually.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 12.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.37% of the shares at 76.04% float percentage. In total, 716 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 43.02 Million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $935.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 38.98 Million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $847.84 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 14,250,000 shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $309.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.07 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $240.83 Million.

