Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 3,714,953 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.18, to imply an increase of 6.81% or $2.69 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $61.27, putting it -45.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.6. The company has a valuation of $9.47 Billion, with an average of 4.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 6.81% upside on the day, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.97 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 12.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.7%, and 50.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.79%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 6.34 Million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -3.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 2.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.3% of the shares at 15.74% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rovida Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.41 Million shares (or 32.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.35 Million shares, or about 14.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $62.09 Million.

We also have ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF holds roughly 301,511 shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 102.55 Thousand, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $3.39 Million.

