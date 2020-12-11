Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s traded shares stood at 1,042,358 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply an increase of 15.28% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The BPTH share’s 52-week high remains $8.65, putting it -94.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $20.21 Million, with an average of 352.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 989.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BPTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.78.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) trade information

After registering a 15.28% upside on the day, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.70- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.84%, and 30.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.31%. Short interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw shorts transact 241.75 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 124.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPTH is trading 124.72% off suggested target high and 124.72% from its likely low.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 77.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Major holders

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 7.85% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.1 Thousand shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $259.06 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 59.93 Thousand shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $254.1 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 36,520 shares. This is just over 0.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.84 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.64 Thousand, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about $62.05 Thousand.

