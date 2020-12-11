Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s traded shares stood at 2,480,860 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $83.92, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The ATVI share’s 52-week high remains $87.73, putting it -4.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.51. The company has a valuation of $64.72 Billion, with an average of 6.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATVI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.16.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside on the day, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.93 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.66%, and 9.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.1%. Short interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw shorts transact 8.05 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.65, implying an increase of 15.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.5 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATVI is trading 31.08% off suggested target high and -17.18% from its likely low.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Activision Blizzard, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares are +15.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.56% against 1.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.7% this quarter before jumping 8.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 27.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2.79 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.68 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.71 Billion and $1.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.2% before jumping 10.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -0.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.38% annually.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 0.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.6%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Activision Blizzard, Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.99% of the shares at 91.1% float percentage. In total, 1729 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 60.42 Million shares (or 7.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.89 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 55.1 Million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.46 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,645,901 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.88 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $1.61 Billion.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored