CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s traded shares stood at 2,093,712 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.9, to imply a decline of -1.81% or -$1.31 in intraday trading. The CVS share’s 52-week high remains $76.44, putting it -7.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.04. The company has a valuation of $92.81 Billion, with an average of 8.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CVS Health Corporation (CVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.23.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside on the day, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.64 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.17%, and 2.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.9%. Short interest in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) saw shorts transact 16.08 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.68, implying an increase of 15.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVS is trading 43.86% off suggested target high and -6.91% from its likely low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CVS Health Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares are +12.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.8% against 13.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.9% this quarter before falling -4.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $68.6 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.89 Billion and $66.75 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.6% before jumping 2.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 861.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.6% annually.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CVS Health Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2, with the share yield ticking at 2.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.69%.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

CVS Health Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.05% of the shares at 78.18% float percentage. In total, 2326 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 106.16 Million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 100.28 Million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.86 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36,688,530 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.85 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $1.57 Billion.

