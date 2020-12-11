LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 1,890,737 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.91, to imply an increase of 6.89% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $16.93, putting it -145.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.04. The company has a valuation of $1.25 Billion, with an average of 1.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a 6.89% upside on the day, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.13- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.52%, and -8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.06%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 6.48 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are -29.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.02% against -4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.9% this quarter before jumping 163.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 4.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.61% of the shares at 32.21% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.4 Million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BAMCO Inc. with 2.85 Million shares, or about 2.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $19.54 Million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 2,371,020 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about $13.24 Million.

