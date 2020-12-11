NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 101,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.22, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $57.2, putting it -26.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $61.6 Billion, with an average of 188.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NIO Limited (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Limited (NIO) shares are +641.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.21% against -16.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.4% this quarter before jumping 47.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 114.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $967.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $712.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $406.99 Million and $195.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.8% before jumping 264.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 51.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.15% annually.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Limited insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.1% of the shares at 43.39% float percentage. In total, 552 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 108.94 Million shares (or 68.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 53.33 Million shares, or about 33.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.13 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Limited (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 31,223,162 shares. This is just over 19.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $594.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.95 Million, or 8.1% of the shares, all valued at about $154.67 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored