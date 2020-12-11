Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares stood at 11,076,900 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply an increase of 37.84% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The BTU share’s 52-week high remains $10.68, putting it -423.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $199.51 Million, with an average of 3.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a 37.84% upside on the day, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.18- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.14%, and 145.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.63%. Short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw shorts transact 6.25 Million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.86, implying a decline of -8.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.45 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTU is trading 47.06% off suggested target high and -28.92% from its likely low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are -41.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3511.11% against -59.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -161.9% this quarter before jumping 31.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -38.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $698.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $893.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.12 Billion and $846.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -37.5% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 17.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.37% of the shares at 98.61% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 28.92 Million shares (or 29.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.65 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $22.2 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6,213,131 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 2.2% of the shares, all valued at about $4.95 Million.

