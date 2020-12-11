Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 2,146,755 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.06, to imply a decline of -1.51% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $58.66, putting it -243.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $2.62 Billion, with an average of 7.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HYLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside on the day, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.27 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 15.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.35%, and -27.35% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 70.82%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 10.14 Million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 43.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYLN is trading 58.26% off suggested target high and 28.96% from its likely low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

