NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares stood at 1,485,496 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decline of -0.48% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NAOV share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it -239.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.535. The company has a valuation of $19.98 Million, with an average of 25.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside on the day, NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.12 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 7.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.41%, and 78.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.68%. Short interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw shorts transact 152.4 Million shares and set a 20.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 919.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAOV is trading 919.42% off suggested target high and 919.42% from its likely low.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -26.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix, Inc. insiders hold 7.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.17% of the shares at 7.77% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 503.23 Thousand shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. with 146.15 Thousand shares, or about 1.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $102.35 Thousand.

We also have Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds roughly 73,953 shares. This is just over 0.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.79 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.7 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $3.99 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored