RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares stood at 1,267,827 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RIBT share’s 52-week high remains $1.62, putting it -194.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $23.09 Million, with an average of 2.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 498.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside on the day, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.599 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 8.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and 9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.59%. Short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw shorts transact 149.85 Million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying an increase of 81.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIBT is trading 81.82% off suggested target high and 81.82% from its likely low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RiceBran Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares are -43.6% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.5% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.83 Million and $8.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.4% before falling -4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -15.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

RiceBran Technologies insiders hold 6.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.86% of the shares at 45.78% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.65 Million shares (or 25.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DG Capital Management, LLC with 2.1 Million shares, or about 5.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $883.81 Thousand.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 1,158,776 shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $614.15 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 560.46 Thousand, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about $235.39 Thousand.

